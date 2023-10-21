Accrington Stanley 1-0 MK Dons - Losing start for Williamson
The Mike Williamson era begins at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley
Accrington Stanley 1-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME
Key Events
FULL TIME: Accrington 1-0 MK Dons
It’s a losing start for Mike Williamson then as MK Dons go nine games without win. Not much to tell between the sides in truth, but Whalley’s first half strike ultimately the difference
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
89 mins: Whalley dances through
Neither here nor there for Whalley as he skips into the box, firing across goal but no-one gets on the end of it
80 mins: Leigh from the half-way line!
Wow, someone’s been watching the Beckham documentary! Tommy Leigh spots MacGillivray off his line and has a go from half-way, but puts it just wide
79 mins: Leko comes on
A third change for Dons as Jonathan Leko replaces Jack Payne
75 mins: Dean makes way
Another change for Dons, and Max Dean’s day is done, replaced by Matt Dennis
65 mins: Payne has a dig
Dons get a bit lucky when Tomlinson wins the ball back 20 yards from goal, finds Payne who wants it on his left foot, but in cutting back, it allows the Accrington defence to recover and get a block in.
The ball is recycled back to Dons, and Gilbey bends an effort just wide
59 mins: Dean comes close
That was much closer than it seemed from Max Dean, good cross from O’Hora and hit by Dean on the spin from the edge of the box, and though McCracken wasn’t interested, it skims the side netting
55 mins: Half chance for O’Hora
Jack Payne’s corner is a bit of a duff one but as it bobbles up, O’Hora gets to it first but his header is just over the bar
53 mins: Eisa comes off
A change for Dons as Mike Williamson switches things up - Mo Eisa making way for Ethan Robson