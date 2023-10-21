News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
Live

Accrington Stanley 1-0 MK Dons - Losing start for Williamson

The Mike Williamson era begins at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley

By Toby Lock
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Get the latest from the game

Accrington Stanley 1-0 MK Dons - FULL TIME

Show new updates
16:55 BST

FULL TIME: Accrington 1-0 MK Dons

It’s a losing start for Mike Williamson then as MK Dons go nine games without win. Not much to tell between the sides in truth, but Whalley’s first half strike ultimately the difference

16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

16:50 BST

89 mins: Whalley dances through

Neither here nor there for Whalley as he skips into the box, firing across goal but no-one gets on the end of it

16:40 BST

80 mins: Leigh from the half-way line!

Wow, someone’s been watching the Beckham documentary! Tommy Leigh spots MacGillivray off his line and has a go from half-way, but puts it just wide

16:39 BST

79 mins: Leko comes on

A third change for Dons as Jonathan Leko replaces Jack Payne

16:35 BST

75 mins: Dean makes way

Another change for Dons, and Max Dean’s day is done, replaced by Matt Dennis

16:26 BST

65 mins: Payne has a dig

Dons get a bit lucky when Tomlinson wins the ball back 20 yards from goal, finds Payne who wants it on his left foot, but in cutting back, it allows the Accrington defence to recover and get a block in.

The ball is recycled back to Dons, and Gilbey bends an effort just wide

16:20 BST

59 mins: Dean comes close

That was much closer than it seemed from Max Dean, good cross from O’Hora and hit by Dean on the spin from the edge of the box, and though McCracken wasn’t interested, it skims the side netting

16:15 BST

55 mins: Half chance for O’Hora

Jack Payne’s corner is a bit of a duff one but as it bobbles up, O’Hora gets to it first but his header is just over the bar

16:14 BST

53 mins: Eisa comes off

A change for Dons as Mike Williamson switches things up - Mo Eisa making way for Ethan Robson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Mike Williamson