Advantage Doncaster after first leg victory over Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers drew first blood in the League Two play-offs with a 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the Alexandra Stadium.

Grant McCann’s side are unbeaten in two months, winning ten in a row before their final day draw as they burst into the play-off spots late in the battle.

Finishing fifth, they headed to Gresty Road on Monday for the opening leg against Crewe, and cruised to victory. Luke Molyneux, who opened the scoring against MK Dons on New Year’s Day, got the first for Rovers after 34 minutes, converting left-footed before Harrison Biggins netted a crucial second not long after the restart.

It was not all plain sailing for the Yorkshire side though, with Crewe coming close late in the day to giving themselves a lifeline, but keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala made important saves to deny Rio Adebisi, Ryan Cooney and one-time Dons loanee Chris Long.