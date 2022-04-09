AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Honours even after a tense encounter
MK Dons face rivals AFC Wimbledon in a game which will mean a lot at both ends of the League One table.
MK Dons take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Full Time
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:26
The league table
FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons
A much better second half from MK Dons sees them snatch a point here at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. An absolutely stunning goal from Troy Parrott ensures the undefeated run continues. It’s now a record 12 away games unbeaten for MK Dons, and 15 games in a row without a loss.
88 mins: Kemp comes on
Dons make their final change - Dan Kemp on for Josh McEachran
85 mins: Cumming to the rescue
What a stop from the Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, not sure how much he knew about it though, chucking his body into the path of the ball and Chislett to keep it at bay.
80 mins: GOAL Parrott levels in sensational style
Lewington’s ball into the box, Parrott has peeled off at the back post and with a stunning volley has found the back of the net.
It’s 1-1
79 mins: Eisa’s shot on the turn
A good strike from Mo Eisa on the turn, he brings a good save from Tzanev
60 mins: Double change for MK Dons
Connor Wickham comes off for Mo Eisa, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden makes way for Theo Corbeanu
55 mins: A better start to the half for MK Dons
Already the visitors are starting to look at bit more comfortable in this match. Connor Wickham and Kaine Kesler-Hayden both having had efforts in these early stages of the second half, but they squandered a corner.
Second half
AFC Wimbledon get the game back underway