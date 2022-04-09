AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Honours even after a tense encounter

MK Dons face rivals AFC Wimbledon in a game which will mean a lot at both ends of the League One table.

Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:26 pm

MK Dons take on AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons: Full Time

Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:26

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:58

FULL TIME: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 MK Dons

A much better second half from MK Dons sees them snatch a point here at the Cherry Red Records Stadium. An absolutely stunning goal from Troy Parrott ensures the undefeated run continues. It’s now a record 12 away games unbeaten for MK Dons, and 15 games in a row without a loss.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:48

88 mins: Kemp comes on

Dons make their final change - Dan Kemp on for Josh McEachran

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:46

85 mins: Cumming to the rescue

What a stop from the Dons keeper Jamie Cumming, not sure how much he knew about it though, chucking his body into the path of the ball and Chislett to keep it at bay.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:41

80 mins: GOAL Parrott levels in sensational style

Lewington’s ball into the box, Parrott has peeled off at the back post and with a stunning volley has found the back of the net.

It’s 1-1

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:39

79 mins: Eisa’s shot on the turn

A good strike from Mo Eisa on the turn, he brings a good save from Tzanev

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:19

60 mins: Double change for MK Dons

Connor Wickham comes off for Mo Eisa, and Kaine Kesler-Hayden makes way for Theo Corbeanu

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:17

55 mins: A better start to the half for MK Dons

Already the visitors are starting to look at bit more comfortable in this match. Connor Wickham and Kaine Kesler-Hayden both having had efforts in these early stages of the second half, but they squandered a corner.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:04

Second half

AFC Wimbledon get the game back underway

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:03

Today’s attendance

