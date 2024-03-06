AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons charged by FA following fight at full-time

MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon clashed at the end of the game at Plough Lane last weekend

Both MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon have been charged by the FA following the fight which broke out at the full-time whistle at Plough Lane on Saturday.

After Ronan Curtis' stoppage time winner for the hosts, several AFC Wimbledon players sought to celebrate in front of the travelling support, which sparked the brawl, with both squads and coaches involved.

The clubs have until Friday to respond to the charges.

The FA statement read: "AFC Wimbledon and Milton Keynes Dons have been charged following a mass confrontation at their EFL League Two game on Saturday March 2. It's alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players and technical area occupants don't behave in an improper and or provocative way after the final whistle."