AFC Wimbledon's Pell charged by FA for kicking balls at MK Dons fans

AFC Wimbledon's Harry Pell has been charged with misconduct by the FA after he kicked balls at the MK Dons supporters ahead of the game between the sides at Plough Lane on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was an unused substitute in the game, but was spotted during the warm-up firing shots into the travelling fans.

A statement read: "AFC Wimbledon's Harry Pell has been charged with misconduct following the EFL League Two game against Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday.

"It's alleged that the midfielder acted in an improper manner in the warmup before the game, and he has until Monday March 11 to respond."