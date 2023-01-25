Ainsworth hints Kaikai could leave Wycombe amidst Dons links

The forward has made just 33 appearances for the Chairboys since signing from Blackpool in the summer of 2021, and has been linked with a move to Milton Keynes before the window closes next week.

While Mark Jackson said any additions to his squad were ‘not close’ on Tuesday night, Wanderers boss Ainsworth addressed the Kaikai rumours directly, saying: “Watch this space.

“Sullay is a great player, but he has probably suffered from the form of McCleary and Mehmeti in front of him.

“If we feel it’s the right thing for Sullay to get game time [elsewhere], we will entertain that.

