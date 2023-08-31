News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

Alexander hopes for a busy day on Thursday for a quiet deadline day

The MK Dons head coach has high hopes of an easy deadline day

By Toby Lock
Published 31st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

Graham Alexander wants MK Dons’ transfer business to be done and dusted on Thursday, but predicts a long night on Friday before the window comes to a close.

The 11pm deadline on Friday night will see business up and down the country go right to the wire, and the Dons head coach is anticipating the scene to be the same around Stadium MK too.

But in an ideal world, with the team travelling to Crewe on Friday afternoon ahead of their game at Gresty Road on Saturday, Alexander said he wants to have all the club’s signings complete and ready to join them on Friday when they head north.

He said: “I hope for a busy day on Thursday and it be done, I don’t want to go into Friday with our game on Saturday but if that’s the case, that’s the case.”

Most Popular

While Dons added Jack Payne to their ranks on Wednesday, Alexander still has targets to add two or three new faces to the squad before the close of play, but said they, along with most of the Football League, are still in a holding pattern until the dominoes elsewhere begin to fall.

He continued: “There’s no significant movement forwards or backwards, but we’re in the fight. We’ve targeted two or three positions where we want to add competition.”

Related topics:Graham AlexanderBusinessHead coachStadium MK