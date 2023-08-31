Alexander hopes for a busy day on Thursday for a quiet deadline day

Graham Alexander wants MK Dons’ transfer business to be done and dusted on Thursday, but predicts a long night on Friday before the window comes to a close.

The 11pm deadline on Friday night will see business up and down the country go right to the wire, and the Dons head coach is anticipating the scene to be the same around Stadium MK too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But in an ideal world, with the team travelling to Crewe on Friday afternoon ahead of their game at Gresty Road on Saturday, Alexander said he wants to have all the club’s signings complete and ready to join them on Friday when they head north.

He said: “I hope for a busy day on Thursday and it be done, I don’t want to go into Friday with our game on Saturday but if that’s the case, that’s the case.”

While Dons added Jack Payne to their ranks on Wednesday, Alexander still has targets to add two or three new faces to the squad before the close of play, but said they, along with most of the Football League, are still in a holding pattern until the dominoes elsewhere begin to fall.