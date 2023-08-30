Payne completes season-long loan move to Dons from Charlton

Jack Payne hopes he can fill in a gap in MK Dons’ squad after signing on loan from Charlton Athletic.

The 28-year-old made 14 goal contributions last season for the Addicks in League One, providing a conduit between the midfield and attack – an area Dons have been short of so far this season despite their good goal-scoring form thus far.

"I like to create things and I think of myself as a goal-scoring midfielder,” he said. “I like to chip in with as many goals and assist as possible and hopefully the fans get to see all of that.

“I’m a player that first and foremost will work hard for the team, I’m a team player and I’ll give it everything. It's a cliché answer, but it’s true.”

Payne became Dons’ eighth signing of the summer on Wednesday afternoon, and the first loan signing for the club, reuniting with former Valley team-mates Alex Gilbey, Craig MacGillivray and Nathan Harness.

Head coach Graham Alexander had tried to sign Payne when he was manager of Salford City several years ago, and rekindled his interest in the player in the last couple of weeks as Dons sought additions.

And after their first meeting, Payne said he was eager to get the deal done.

He said: “It all come around quite quickly, I heard of the interest over the past few weeks but that got stronger in the last few days.

“Obviously, when I heard about the interest it was something that really interested myself too. I’m really glad to be here and I’m excited to get going.

“I spoke to him (Alexander) before joining and they were positive conversations where he spoke highly of the place.

“It’s always important that you get a good feeling when you talk to a head coach, and I got that straight away. I’m really excited to work with him.

“I can’t wait to get out there. The stadium is amazing and to be honest I didn’t realise how good the facilities are.

“I had a little look around with the gaffer and it’s an amazing place. I’m really excited for this to be my new home.

“Graham spoke to me about the ambition of the club and where it wants to be, at the top-end of the table.