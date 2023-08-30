Dons ‘needed’ a player with Payne’s attributes, says Alexander

New signing Jack Payne ticks a lot of boxes for head coach Graham Alexander after adding him to the MK Dons squad on Wednesday.

The Charlton man agreed a season-long loan deal to move to Stadium MK, and will be available for this Saturday’s trip to take on Crewe Alexandra.

A lively spark for the Addicks last season, making 14 goal contributions in League One, Payne was high on Alexander’s list – having tried to sign him previously – to do a job the head coach feels he is short of alongside fellow summer signing Ash Hunter.

“We were clear on what we needed to bring in to support the players here, and Jack is what we need,” he said. “We were able to bring Ash Hunter into that position earlier in the window, and Jack offers similar attributes but one is right footed and one is left footed, so there is a balance.

“He's a fit guy, resilient and plays a lot of games.

“We've scored goals this season but we need to continue doing it for another nine months.

“There is a process and different elements needed to go and score goals. You've got the finishers but you need those creative ones who do the hard work before it.

“We know the links we need to get to that final product and Jack comes into that equation.”

Alexander continued: “I'd tried to sign him at Salford but it didn't work out, but I'm delighted to get him on loan and I think he will be a great addition.