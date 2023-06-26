Alexander to assess MK Dons’ squad further before making more transfer moves

While supporters are champing at the bit for new signings, MK Dons boss Graham Alexander is happy to bide his time.

Four new faces have already been added to the squad - Alex Gilbey, Cameron Norman, Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray - but with the first team returning to training under the new manager for the first time this week, Alexander said he still needs to run the rule over what he has.

Joining the club just a month ago, Alexander said he would try and make contact with as many players as he could during the summer break, but the former Motherwell boss admitted until he gets to know his squad better, he would not be rushing into any signings.

That being said though, Dons still have targets on their list they are actively chasing down.

“There will be more (signings) to come,” said Alexander. “We've got a full squad, but I want to use the first few weeks of pre-season training to assess what I've got. Until you assess the personality and character, you don't really know a player, so I want to get my teeth into that in the next few weeks before we make any big decisions on incomings.

“We're in a position where we can be disciplined with out recruitment and get the players we've already identified without panicking. We're aligned behind the scenes with that being how we go about our business.”

He continued: “We're really pleased with what we've done. There were spaces in the team we needed to fill with good quality, there are other spaces we have to fill with competition.

“There is a certain profile of player we want to sign right now, and we've hit the target with the signings so far.

“They all had good options at a higher level but saw what we were trying to do here and I think they're here for the right reasons.