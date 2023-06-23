A busy week in the world of MK Dons

The expectation and anticipation for the new season cranked up this week as MK Dons prepare to return to pre-season training next week.

New signings, familiar faces being sold and former Dons on the move, not to mention the fixture calendar being confirmed too, it has been a lively few days for the club from MK1 - what a crazy week to take a holiday (ahem...).

Old Dons in new places

Russell Martin is believed to be a strong favourite to take over at St Mary’s

Advertisement

Advertisement

After last Friday’s signing of Cameron Norman was confirmed, eyes were focused on the movements of a few former Dons.

One of football’s worst kept secrets finally came good on Wednesday when Russell Martin was confirmed as manager of Southampton. Understood to have been ready to take over at St Mary’s for more than a month, Martin leaves Swansea after two seasons as the Saints aim to return to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Martin sold striker Rhys Healey to Toulouse in 2020, and after three seasons in France, is back on these shores, penning a deal with Watford, where he will take on his former boss in the Championship.

And Friday rounded out with another former striker, Charlie Brown, leaving Cheltenham Town for League Two outfit Morecambe.

Players departing

A key piece of the midfield

Advertisement

Advertisement

Josh McEachran’s time at MK Dons came to a close as he reunited with former boss Liam Manning, signing a deal with Oxford United to remain in League One for next season. McEachran made 100 appearances for Dons in a little over two years at Stadium MK, but was allowed to leave at the end of his contract.

And there was a disappointing end to what was supposed to be the fairy tale return of Will Grigg on Thursday. Finally, Dons thought they had their man when the striker signed on a permanent basis last summer. After two lively and prosperous loan spells in 2014/15 and in 2021, scoring 30 goals in 70 games, his arrival was met with excitement. But an injury in the second game of the season ruled him out early on, and after seven goals by mid-November, the forward failed to find the net thereafter. And on Thursday, his departure from the club was confirmed, heading to National League side Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

In safe hands

After the departures of Jamie Cumming, Franco Ravizzoli and David Martin from the club, boss Graham Alexander moved to bring in his third and fourth signings of the summer on Wednesday, and both are keepers.

Nathan Harness arrived from Charlton Athetic, and looks set to play the back-up role for Craig MacGillivray who also made the switch from Burton Albion. But the signing of the 30-year-old seemed to upset certain elements of the Dons fanbase. MacGillivray was between the posts in Dons’ final game of the season against the Brewers, when Dons squandered countless opportunities when a goal would have been enough to keep the club in League One. The keeper though has been a long-term target of Alexander, who has finally landed his man.

Read More Dons bring in second goalkeeper as experienced MacGillivray signs on at Stadium MK

The route is set for the season ahead

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fixture list being unveiled means the next ten months of our lives (the Saturdays at least) have been laid out, so we’ve all got excuses to get out of family occasions. Dons will not get a bigger return to League Two than with their opening game away to Wrexham, with their Hollywood backing only adding to the spice of the Welsh side’s return to the Football League.