Alexander wins League Two’s Manager of the Month

Graham Alexander with his Manager of the Month trophy

Graham Alexander has picked up the Manager of the Month award for August at the first attempt for MK Dons.

The former Salford, Motherwell and Scunthorpe boss took over at Stadium MK in June following the sacking of Mark Jackson at the end of last season, and has thus far guided Dons to a strong start to the League Two season.

With four wins out of five in August, Alexander’s side finished the month top of the league, scoring 12 goals along the way, with memorable wins over Wrexham on the opening day of the season and a dramatic late comeback against Colchester United to go from 2-1 down in the 88th minute to win 3-2.

“It’s testament to the results that the club produced,” Alexander said. “It’s always a club effort. It’s the players who go out there and perform but they are also backed up by a magnificent group of staff and the supporters, who have played their part as well.

“I’d never kid myself that it’s about what I’ve done - it’s a result of a group of people coming together to make sure we started off the season on the right foot. It’s a credit to everyone.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Twelve points from 15 is an impressive start to the season in any scenario, but particularly when it comes to Graham Alexander and his MK Dons.

“Dropping down is never easy and it’s even tougher having to deal with hefty squad turnover on short notice. Regardless, Alexander has steadied the ship beautifully and has his side firing in front of goal.”

Swindon Town’s Jake Young won the Player of the Month prize after scoring a stunning seven goals in four matches, including four in just 24 minutes against Crawley Town. He also laid on three goals for team-mates during a great start to the season at the County Ground.

