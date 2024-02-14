Alexander's reaction to Bradford's win over his former club

Graham Alexander

Bradford City boss Graham Alexander was delighted with his sides dominant 4-0 win over MK Dons.

The 52-year-old spent 16 games in charge at Stadium MK at the start of the season before getting sacked in October, but got the last laugh on Tuesday night, handing down Dons' biggest defeat of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of the game, Alexander said he held no grudge against his former club, and speaking after the win, said it was an excellent result for his side.

“We have beaten a good team tonight,” he said. “Four goals, a clean sheet and a good performance. It was important that Saturday (Bradford's 1-0 win over Wrexham) was not just a flash in the pan result.

"I am so glad that tonight we found our clinical edge in front of goal.

"You can see we have been getting better at it in the last few games, forcing more saves and hitting the target more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We encourage them to get into those positions and not shy away from taking the chances."

It was also Bradford's first home win in the league since November, with Alexander adding: "For me, after a win like tonight, that is the Valley Parade I have been waiting for.