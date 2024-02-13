Alexander holds no grudges ahead of MK Dons reunion tonight

Graham Alexander

Graham Alexander says he was not at MK Dons long enough to bare a grudge against the club.

The 52-year-old was in charge for 142 days between June and October before being given the sack with Dons in 17th in the table. He was swiftly back in work though, taking over at Bradford City and will cross paths with his former club this evening at Valley Parade.

Given his relatively short time in charge though, just 16 games, Alexander insists tonight's game will hold no extra significance to him because he was not in Milton Keynes for long enough.

“It’s not like that at all," he told the Telegraph & Argus. "I don’t feel I was there long enough to have that.

“Honestly, my only focus, attention, energy, everything is on Bradford City. This game is too tough to carry a baggage of bitterness around so I drop it the minute I walk out the door and crack on with the future.”

Bradford ended an eight-game winless run on Saturday - incidentally the same period which saw him lose his job at MK1 - with an away win over Wrexham, but it is home form which has Alexander most concerned, picking up just four wins at Valley Parade all season.

He continued: "The home record has not been good enough. That’s what we’ve talked about.