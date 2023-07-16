Alexander’s vested interest in O’Riley potentially leaving Celtic

Graham Alexander is keen to see Celtic ace Matt O’Riley make a summer move to help bolster his MK Dons transer kitty.

The 22-year-old has shone in his time at Celtic Park since leaving MK Dons in January 2022, helping the Scottish giants to the treble last season as they dominated Scottish football.

His performances have earned him a call-up to the Danish U21 squad too, while attracting interest from all over the world for his services.

Dons, who parted ways with O’Riley for a fee believed to be around £1.5million, have a vested interest in O’Riley leaving Celtic, with a sell-on clause included in his move and head coach Alexander said he has been assured any money raised from the move would go into his transfer kitty at Stadium MK.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Fingers crossed someone comes in for Matt because our directors have told me that anything we get for him will go straight into the pot.

“If Matt goes for, say, £10m to 12m – our cut will be very welcome. Our business model is to bring players to the club, improve them and sell them on.”

Given Alexander’s recent history in the Scottish top flight, having led Motherwell to Europa Conference League qualification in 2021/22, the Dons boss said the market north of the border is one he is looking at intently as he looks to improve the squad at Stadium MK.

He added: “The Scottish market is one I and my assistant Chris Lucketti know well from our time at Fir Park.