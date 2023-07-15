News you can trust since 1981
Dons considering move for former Ipswich and Colchester defender

The New Zealand international is being considered by MK Dons after spending a few days training with them

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:41 BST- 1 min read

MK Dons are running their eyes over experienced defender Tommy Smith.

The 33-year-old left Colchester United earlier this summer after three years in Essex and is currently a free agent. He has been training with Dons for the last couple of days, and played for 22 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Barnet at The Hive on Saturday.

A product of Ipswich Town’s academy, Smith made 267 appearances for the Tractor Boys before departing for Colorado Rapids in MLS for two years.

Smith is also a New Zealand international, having been capped by the Kiwis 50 times, and he played every minute of their famous 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa.

Chris Lucketti, Dons’ assistant head coach, confirmed Dons are considering bringing Smith in on a permanent basis, and have been impressed with him so far.

Lucketti said: “He's come in, he's available and we said we'd take a look at him. We know his experience, he's played at a higher level, and it's an opportunity for us to have a look at him, and for him to have a look at us.

“You can see within a few days, he's a top, top professional. It's always good to have those types of player in your squad.”

Former Motherwell midfielder Josh Morris also played for over an hour for Graham Alexander’s side.

