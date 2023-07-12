Released Motherwell midfielder trialling with MK Dons

Former Motherwell, Fleetwood Town and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Josh Morris is currently on trial at MK Dons. Pic: Getty Images

Former Motherwell midfielder Josh Morris was given a run-out on trial for MK Dons on Tuesday night after being invited to train with old boss Graham Alexander.

The 31-year-old has racked up more than 350 appearances during his career, and was signed by Dons’ head coach last summer when at Fir Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beginning his career at Blackburn Rovers, Morris made his Rovers debut against Manchester United in 2010, providing the assist for their goal in a 7-1 defeat.

Read More Friendlies will act as an extension of Dons’ training programme

Loan spells at Yeovil, Rotherham and Carlisle followed before two strong spells at Fleetwood Town - including a promotion from League Two - earned him a move to Bradford City in 2014. Despite scoring four minutes into his debut, he would make just 16 appearances for the Banthams before moving to Scunthorpe.

His three years at Glanford Park were his most successful as he became a League One regular, netting 37 goals in 125 outings.

Finally signing for Fleetwood on a permanent basis in 2019, and spent two seasons at Highbury Stadium before a season at Salford City, and then Motherwell last term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But after Alexander was sacked, and Morris released at the end of the season, the pair have reunited again at Stadium MK, initially as a means of allowing Morris to get a pre-season campaign in him should opportunities arise elsewhere.

Read More Dons suffer defeat to Wealdstone in opening pre-season encounter

The head coach though did not rule out a potential move for Morris himself.

He said: “Josh is a free agent, and I called him to ask if he wanted to train with us because pre-season has started and he hasn’t signed for anyone.

“He missed a period of training at the end of last season too, so I offered him a chance to train with us and take a look at things, and to look at him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It didn’t start off as a trial, but just as an opportunity to get some fitness in case someone were to offer him a contract.

“I’ve done it before with former players, and former managers have invited me in to train and get fit with them too. It’s a similar scenario with Josh.”

Bye bye to Kaikai

Dons’ hopes of re-signing Sullay Kaikai though took a hit this week, with the Sierra Leone international appearing in a pre-season training camp with Rotherham this week in Spain.

Read More Kaikai training with Championship side after leaving MK Dons

Alexander admitted he has had no contact with either Kaikai or his agent with regards to the offer the club had made him and now considers the case closed.

Advertisement

Advertisement