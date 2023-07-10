Kaikai training with Championship side after leaving MK Dons
The winger is currently in Spain training with Rotherham United
Sullay Kaikai is reported to be training with Championship side Rotherham United following the expiry of his MK Dons contract.
The Sierra Leone international made 14 appearances for Dons after joining the club on a short-term deal in January, having left Wycombe Wanderers.
He scored two goals, opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United before netting the winner against relegation rivals Accrington Stanley.
Following Dons’ drop to League Two though, Kaikai was offered a new deal to remain at Stadium MK and new manager Graham Alexander said he had been in touch with the former Crystal Palace man about remaining.
However the 27-year-old has joined the Millers’ pre-season training camp in Spain, with manager Matt Taylor saying: “It’s a great opportunity for him to impress, work hard and fit in with the lads and be a good player, which we know he is.”