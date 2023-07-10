News you can trust since 1981
Kaikai training with Championship side after leaving MK Dons

The winger is currently in Spain training with Rotherham United

By Toby Lock
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Sullay Kaikai is currently training with Rotherham United following his departure from MK Dons. Pic: Jane RussellSullay Kaikai is currently training with Rotherham United following his departure from MK Dons. Pic: Jane Russell
Sullay Kaikai is currently training with Rotherham United following his departure from MK Dons. Pic: Jane Russell

Sullay Kaikai is reported to be training with Championship side Rotherham United following the expiry of his MK Dons contract.

The Sierra Leone international made 14 appearances for Dons after joining the club on a short-term deal in January, having left Wycombe Wanderers.

He scored two goals, opening the scoring in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United before netting the winner against relegation rivals Accrington Stanley.

Following Dons’ drop to League Two though, Kaikai was offered a new deal to remain at Stadium MK and new manager Graham Alexander said he had been in touch with the former Crystal Palace man about remaining.

However the 27-year-old has joined the Millers’ pre-season training camp in Spain, with manager Matt Taylor saying: “It’s a great opportunity for him to impress, work hard and fit in with the lads and be a good player, which we know he is.”

