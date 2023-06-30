Offers for Kaikai and Watson will not stay at on the table forever

The door remains open for Sullay Kaikai and Tennai Watson to return to MK Dons next season, but it is closing.

The pair were regulars at Stadium MK last term, and have been offered deals to remain at the club as they seek a return to League One.

Those offers were put out before new head coach Graham Alexander took over at the helm, but he has spoken to the pair about their options going forward.

Cameron Norman has already been drafted in as a right-sided defender, where both Watson and Kaikai made appearances, and though the option for the pair to make comebacks is still there, Alexander admitted there will be a time where those offers are withdrawn.

Tennai Watson spent two seasons at MK Dons

“I've spoken to Tennai and Sullay about going forwards together,” he confirmed. “We've obviously brought in Cameron Norman as a right-back, but we're still open with them both.

“The club made them offers four or five weeks ago, before I came in, but I didn't want to wait around for too long, so we've gone ahead with some signings.

“I've still got an open mind with those two in partricular, but they have to see what thei'r future holds. They're two good players, and if they came back, it would be interesting to me but I can't sit around and wait.”

Biding his time in the market

While four players have been signed already - Norman, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness and Craig MacGillivray - Alexander wants to run his eye over his existing players before making any further decisions on bolstering his squad.

And it may mean another couple of weeks before Dons make new signings.

He said: “We've tried to bring in players we needed, in terms of position and profile. But I wanted to have a break in recruitment because I wanted to assess what we've got in the building. I didn't want to sign someone and realise I've already got someone in there and complicate the issue.

“We'll ramp up the recruitment if we need to but I feel we've got a good enough team as it stands. We're always aware of what's available, but I can't put a timescale on when we'll bring new faces in because I want to give these guys the opportunity first.”

Alexander is taking the same approach with outgoings too, adding: “There are good players in the squad, and some that other clubs might covet. There will be a value on those players, but we don't have to sell.

“We want a successful season, so the more good players I have the better position we'll be in, but there will be players who might not play enough games too, so we can give the opportunity to go and play elsewhere.

