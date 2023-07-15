News you can trust since 1981
Lucketti gives his assessment after a blustery draw between Dons and Barnet

MK Dons’ assistant head coach Chris Lucketti spoke after the 1-1 draw with Barnet

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Jul 2023, 19:28 BST- 2 min read

It felt like all four seasons in a day on Saturday when MK Dons took on Barnet at The Hive, but it was the wind which played key role in the way the game played out, according to Chris Lucketti.

The Dons assistant head coach, who almost got hit by a flying advertising board as he came off from the side of the pitch and flew towards the visitors’ dugout in the second-half, admitted the high winds prevented both sides from carrying out much meaningful play in the game which ended 1-1.

Sam Barratt capitalised on a long wind-assisted ball over the top from former Dons keeper Laurie Walker to put the Bees 1-0 up after 12 minutes. The hosts looked distinctly the better side in the first-half, while Dons appeared at sixes and sevens. The roles were wholly reversed for the second-half though, with Mo Eisa scoring from a tight angle not long after the restart as Dons took control until the final whistle.

“The conditions were difficult for both teams,”said Lucketti afterwards. “You could see in the first half we struggled to get through it, and they did in the second. It was tough for both.

“Today was more about the conditions, earning the right to play. We want to play attractive football but you have to earn that right and with the conditions, we couldn’t really do that.”

He continued: “For us, it is another learning curve. We're learning about them in match action, we're working them so hard in training that is it vital to see them in games as well. And it was another chance for us to see them up close and personal.

“We know there is a lot of work to do, we're seeing a lot of good things but there is a lot of work to do as well.

“It was a competitive match. Barnet asked questions, they're a good side, and posed a physical threat as well, and they did that in the first half. We'll face a lot of opponents like that in League Two next season.”

Related topics:Sam BarrattBeesMo Eisa