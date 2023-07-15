News you can trust since 1981
Pre-season: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - Relive the game from The Hive

MK Dons are in action again this afternoon, taking on Barnet in the second of their pre-season fixtures

By Toby Lock
Published 15th Jul 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST

Get the latest from the game

Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME

13:44 BST

A look around The Hive

13:53 BST

New face in the dressing room

MJ Williams has signed for MK Dons from Bolton Wanderers, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer. Pic: MK DonsMJ Williams has signed for MK Dons from Bolton Wanderers, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer. Pic: MK Dons
MJ Williams has signed for MK Dons from Bolton Wanderers, becoming the club’s fifth signing of the summer. Pic: MK Dons

MJ Williams could get a runout for his new team this afternoon, after completing his move from Bolton Wanderers to MK Dons on Wednesday.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIDFIELDER

14:00 BSTUpdated 14:26 BST

MK Dons’ side to face Barnet

Craig MaGillivrayCraig MaGillivray
Craig MaGillivray

Craig MacGillivray makes his first outing for MK Dons this afternoon, having not played on Tuesday against Wealdstone. MJ Williams also makes his first appearance after signing on Wednesday

Team: MacGillivray, Tripp, O’Hora, Tucker, Jules, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Morris, Eisa, Holland

Subs: Subs: Illunga, Norman, Stirland, Waller, Grant, Harvie, Kemp, Burns, Devoy, Lewington, Daffern, Anker, Leko, Adepoju, Dennis, Smith, Dean, Harness, Scholtz, Sandford, Trialist B

14:01 BST

Barnet’s side to face MK Dons

14:48 BST

The identity of Trialist B

Tommy Smith left Colchester Unite earlier this summer after three years. Pic: Getty ImagesTommy Smith left Colchester Unite earlier this summer after three years. Pic: Getty Images
Tommy Smith left Colchester Unite earlier this summer after three years. Pic: Getty Images

Hearing the trialist is Tommy Smith, formerly of Colchester United. The 33-year-old defender was released by the U’s earlier this summer. A New Zealand international, he played at the 2010 World Cup amongst his 50 appearances for the Kiwis.

Best known for his time at Ipswich Town, where he made more than 260 appearances, Smith is named amongst the substitutes for Dons this afternoon.

15:00 BST

Kick-off

Underway at The Hive, Mo Eisa kicks off.

15:04 BST

3 mins: Wind playing up

Already, we’re seeing the wind play havoc with the ball. Craig MacGillivray’s free-kick from the edge of the box got to the halfway line and just stalled in the air.

Definitely going to be a day to play along the floor.

15:07 BST

6 mins: Physical start

Barnet aren’t going through the motions here in these opening few minutes - they’re proper flying into the challenges already. Alex Gilbey and Ethan Robson have been caught by some pretty fierces tackles so far.

15:10 BST

9 mins: One end to the other

While the wind is stopping Dons playing long, it’s helped former Dons keeper Laurie Walker, lining up between the sticks for the Bees, just launch the ball from one end to the other.

It’s helped them create the first chance too, but Sam Barratt’s effort was tame and easy for MacGillivray.

15:13 BST

12 mins: GOAL - Barnet take the lead

That wind again has played a huge part in Barnet taking the lead, but the keeper has to do better. Walker’s kick has gone all the way through again, Barratt reads it though and chases is down, MacGillivray fumbles and Barratt rounds the stopper and rolls Barnet in front

