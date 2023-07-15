Pre-season: Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - Relive the game from The Hive
Barnet 1-1 MK Dons - FULL TIME
New face in the dressing room
MJ Williams could get a runout for his new team this afternoon, after completing his move from Bolton Wanderers to MK Dons on Wednesday.
MK Dons’ side to face Barnet
Craig MacGillivray makes his first outing for MK Dons this afternoon, having not played on Tuesday against Wealdstone. MJ Williams also makes his first appearance after signing on Wednesday
Team: MacGillivray, Tripp, O’Hora, Tucker, Jules, Williams, Gilbey, Robson, Morris, Eisa, Holland
Subs: Subs: Illunga, Norman, Stirland, Waller, Grant, Harvie, Kemp, Burns, Devoy, Lewington, Daffern, Anker, Leko, Adepoju, Dennis, Smith, Dean, Harness, Scholtz, Sandford, Trialist B
Barnet’s side to face MK Dons
The identity of Trialist B
Hearing the trialist is Tommy Smith, formerly of Colchester United. The 33-year-old defender was released by the U’s earlier this summer. A New Zealand international, he played at the 2010 World Cup amongst his 50 appearances for the Kiwis.
Best known for his time at Ipswich Town, where he made more than 260 appearances, Smith is named amongst the substitutes for Dons this afternoon.
Kick-off
Underway at The Hive, Mo Eisa kicks off.
3 mins: Wind playing up
Already, we’re seeing the wind play havoc with the ball. Craig MacGillivray’s free-kick from the edge of the box got to the halfway line and just stalled in the air.
Definitely going to be a day to play along the floor.
6 mins: Physical start
Barnet aren’t going through the motions here in these opening few minutes - they’re proper flying into the challenges already. Alex Gilbey and Ethan Robson have been caught by some pretty fierces tackles so far.
9 mins: One end to the other
While the wind is stopping Dons playing long, it’s helped former Dons keeper Laurie Walker, lining up between the sticks for the Bees, just launch the ball from one end to the other.
It’s helped them create the first chance too, but Sam Barratt’s effort was tame and easy for MacGillivray.
12 mins: GOAL - Barnet take the lead
That wind again has played a huge part in Barnet taking the lead, but the keeper has to do better. Walker’s kick has gone all the way through again, Barratt reads it though and chases is down, MacGillivray fumbles and Barratt rounds the stopper and rolls Barnet in front