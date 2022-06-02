An intriguing summer lies ahead for MK Dons

There are plenty of reasons for MK Dons supporters to be excited about the summer ahead

While it is all quiet on the Western Front so far this summer for MK Dons, it should be an enthralling few weeks before the season gets back underway.

As the squad sits, with just 14 players registered and two more – Josh McEachran and David Kasumu – offered new contracts, barebones just about describes the state of the team as it stands.

The off-season is still very much in it’s infancy, with the final games of the season played over the weekend at Wembley as Port Vale booked their return to League One, while Nottingham Forest returned to the Premier League for the first time in more than two decades.

But while Dons finished third and missed out in the play-offs, they will head into the recruitment window as one of the most attractive locations to be when the season kicks off in July.

The style of football is certainly an alluring one for players, and their performances last season will put Dons high up in the odds to be a part of the promotion race again next season.

Add to that the successful loan spells from Premier League teams – West Ham, Chelsea and Tottenham to name but three – which could give them the edge when it comes to the next batch of exciting youngsters coming through the system.

Read More Former Dons defender linked with a move to the Championship

Not only that though, but the newfound ‘buy to sell’ philosophy makes even a short-term spell at Stadium MK one which could pay off in the longer term for both parties in the form of a big-money move.

Also, for the first time in many years, Dons have a decent-sized warchest to flex their muscles in the market. The sales of Matt O’Riley, Andrew Fisher and Scott Fraser over the last 12 months, compensation for former boss Russell Martin and potential cash bonuses from Dele Alli’s move and Rhys Healey’s promotion with Toulouse all give Liams Manning and Sweeting an extra bit of leverage and pulling power when it comes to landing some of the more sought-after names on their wishlists – an upper hand they have seldom had in years gone by.

It makes this summer the most intriguing for Dons fans in years. The potential for a push for not only promotion but building a team capable of competing in League One and futureproofing for the Championship makes for a mouth-watering proposition.