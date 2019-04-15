Aneke the target of racist social media post

MK Dons have vowed to act after striker Chuks Aneke was the subject of a racist social media post on Sunday.

The post was published on Sunday following Dons' 2-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The club have released the following statement: "MK Dons is aware of a racist social media post, made on Sunday 14 April, which was directed at one of our players, Chuks Aneke.

"Needless to say, the Club is appalled at the nature of this totally disgusting and unacceptable post. The individual responsible must be held to account and we will play our part in working towards that outcome.

"Like many in the game, MK Dons are distressed by the increasing number of racism incidents which are sadly, and once again, tarnishing football.

"As well as providing Chuks with whatever support he needs, we will continue to work with our players, our supporters, and all those in football, as well as others in society, so that together we can eradicate all forms of discrimination from our game."