Anger at Dons ‘lap of appreciation’ prompts apology from club duo

There was a huge air of disappointment after MK Dons’ 4-4 draw with Barnsley on Saturday, not least from supporters who felt let down by the ‘lap of appreciation’ from the players at the full-time whistle.

The club advertised the end-of-season tradition - a story since removed from their website - and urged fans to remain in their seats as the players offer up their thanks for the support throughout a difficult season.

Some of the MK Dons players, as well as head coach Mark Jackson, during the ‘lap of appreciation'

But unlike in previous seasons, which has seen players and coaches sign autographs, pose for pictures and even offer up memorabilia to young fans in particular, Saturday’s effort left several fans, notably parents, with a sour taste in their mouths, voicing their displeasure to journalists and Stadium MK stewards alike.

“We fully appreciate the support the fans give us, and if that's come across in a negative way, all I can do is apologise,” said head coach Mark Jackson afterwards. “It is never meant to be like that.

“Like any game, we wanted to show our appreciation. There were a lot of deflated people on the pitch, but I understand the fans are deflated as well.

“If that's how it's come across, we didn't want it to, we didn't intend for it, and it was heartfelt.”

The team leaving the pitch after the 4-4 draw with Barnsley

Defender Warren O’Hora admitted it was not as ‘interactive’ as previous laps of appreciation have been in the past, citing the emotion and huge disappointment of the game as one of the reasons for their lack of enthusiasm afterwards.

He said: “We were 4-1 up, and drew 4-4. We were still on the pitch, there wasn't time for it to sink in.

“Granted we could have done more for the fans, and I'll hold my hands up for that. The fans have been with us all season, they were really loud today for us. But we were in shock at the end there. We had a lot of emotions in our heads.

“I can only offer apologies - I think we should have been more interactive. It's been a tough season for us, it's been emotional for me too. There have been ups and downs.

