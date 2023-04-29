Dons’ “best performance of the season” did not last for long enough

MK Dons put in their best performance of the season for 70 minutes against Barnsley according to Warren O’Hora, but the final 20 minutes could well have been one their most costly.

O’Hora headed Dons into a 4-1 lead with 21 minutes to go in what looked like an unlikely win for the relegation strugglers against a Tykes side who are firmly in the play-off positions.

But substitute Max Watters - who scored seven goals in 14 appearances on loan at Stadium MK last season - scored twice and set another up as Barnsley scored three goals in 13 minutes to snatch a point in a stunning 4-4 draw.

Until their late capitulation though, O’Hora felt Dons had been at their very best.

“It was the best performance we've had all season in that second-half,” he said. “We stuck it to a team in the play-offs, a team we were last year. And we all know where we are this season, but we played like we were the best team in the league for 70 minutes. But games are 90 minutes long.

“It's a kick in the teeth.

“When the third goal went in, I wouldn't say we panicked but you start to think 'please, not today' and what happened happened.”

He continued: “We're hurting. I want the ground to swallow me up really. At 4-1 up, I thought it was written in the stars for us, and I could come and give this interview in a different way. It didn't work like that.

“When I saw Max come on, I knew he could do damage because he did it for us last season. It happens in football, players come back to their old club and put two past you, and get an assist as well. That hurts even more.

