Jacko laments two points ‘chucked away’ after Dons’ capitulation against Barnsley

Mark Jackson could not believe what he saw in a 13-minute spell as his MK Dons side threw away a 4-1 lead to Barnsley on Saturday.

Cruising to what would have been a vital victory, and would have done wonders for their survival chances, goals from James Norwood - his second after opening the scoring in the first-half - and a Max Watters brace saw the Tykes complete a stunning comeback to snatch a point which had looked impossible with 20 minutes of the game to go.

A furious Jackson said afterwards: “We were 4-1 up and cruising. We've chucked two points away.

“The players are devastated, as a group we all are. Before the game, though we set up to win, a point would have been good but I can't say that now.

“It's really difficult to process what happened in a 13-minute spell. We went from total control against one of the best teams in the league. Until the point of their second goal, the players executed what we wanted them to do superbly.

“We had to be mindful of Barnsley's threats, but we needed to be a threat ourselves. And by scoring four goals, we proved that. But when Barnsley got their second, we had to stay strong and disciplined, and we had to be better. It's really disappointing.

“We showed a vulnerability. Until they scored their second, the lads were fantastic. We've come undone in a 13 minute period. It's hard to take.