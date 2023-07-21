Another pre-season defeat for Dons as they end German training camp

MK Dons tasted defeat in Germany on Friday as they were beaten 1-0 by VfL Osnabrück.

The 3 Liga German side scored four minutes into the second-half, Charalmbos Makridis finishing off a swift counter-attack from the local side, as Dons suffered their second defeat in three pre-season outings.

As with previous games, the Dons players went into the game having trained earlier in the day, and were put through their paces by the German outfit, with Oliver Wähling and Henry Rodig both dragging efforts wide of the mark in the first 45 minutes.

Makridis’ finish not long after the restart kicked Dons into a life somewhat, with Alex Gilbey and Mo Eisa both testing the goalkeeper, while Craig MacGillivray had to be at his best to deny Wähling at the other end from making it 2-0 just past the hour mark.

Boss Graham Alexander made 10 outfield changes on 72 minutes as the preparations for the new season continue but it did not bring about a goal despite Jack Tucker and Nathan Holland both coming close with efforts, and Max Dean forced the keeper into a fine save with a powerfully struck effort.