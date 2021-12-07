Argyle boss Lowe tipped to leave before facing MK Dons tomorrow

Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe has been heavily linked with a move to Preston North End and may not be in the dugout at Stadium MK tomorrow night when his side take on MK Dons

Plymouth Argyle could be manager-less by the time kick-off comes around tomorrow night against MK Dons at Stadium MK.

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe, who scored 12 goals for Karl Robinson’s Dons back in 2012/13 is heavily linked with a move to Championship side Preston North End, with many sources predicting his move to Deepdale to be announced imminently.

Plymouth had been in an excellent run of form recently, sailing to the top of League One but three consecutive defeats have seen them drop to fourth and would be overtaken by Dons if they were to lose at Stadium MK tomorrow night.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Dons’ head coach Liam Manning praised Lowe’s impact on Argyle, and said the style of football they play should lead to an entertaining game in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Manning said: “He's done a really good job and I can only speak highly the work he has done there when you look at the progress and how they play. I've enjoyed watching the game we've been working off. He's done a terrific job. I'm really excited by the game.