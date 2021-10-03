Max Watters was starved of clear-cut chances against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday

Dons have got to be more efficient when they know chances will come at a premium as they did at Doncaster on Saturday.

With just 12 attempts on goal between the sides at the Keepmoat Stadium, Liam Manning said his side lacked the attacking prowess they had shown in previous games which saw them League One’s top scorers.

But Max Watters, Troy Parrott, Scott Twine and later Mo Eisa struggled to find clear-cut chances in front of goal against Doncaster as they went down 2-1, with wing-back Peter Kioso with the only goal for the visitors.

“We've got goals throughout the team which is a strength,” Manning said. “But we lacked quality in the attacking third. In previous games, it's come off for us in that area, but today was one of those days it didn't.