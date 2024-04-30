Away leg play-off tickets to go on sale to MK Dons fans on Wednesday

Broadfield Stadium

Tickets for MK Dons’ play-off semi-final away leg at Crawley Town will go on sale on Wednesday morning at 10am.

The Red Devils have afforded 700 tickets to Dons fans for the first-leg. Demand for the game, which will kick off at 3pm on Monday May 6, is expected to be high, and restrictions have been put in place to give priority to those who have been regularly on the road with the club this season.

Fans with Away Membership will be given first priority, with those who have been to four away games this season, before going on sale to season ticket holders and on general sale on Thursday morning at 10am.