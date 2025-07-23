Baldock drowned in his swimming pool, inquest concludes

The defender was 31 when he died last October

George Baldock’s death has been confirmed as ‘an accident’ by coroners in Milton Keynes.

The former MK Dons defender passed away aged just 31 in October 2024 while swimming in his pool in Athens, Greece, where he was playing for Panathinaikos.

An inquest into his death was carried out in Milton Keynes on Wednesday, where Coroner Tom Osborne concluded it to be accidental as a result of drowning.

No traces or drugs or alcohol were found in his system, but that he had a large heart "that would have meant that he was susceptible to heart arrythmias", meaning the heart could beat too fast, too slowly or irregularly.

Investigations by Greek police also confirmed there was no evidence of criminal activity.

Tributes poured in from all over the world following his death. Baldock made 125 appearances for Dons, where he came through the academy, following in brother Sam’s footsteps. He moved to Sheffield United in 2017 where he helped the Blades reach the Premier League and became a Greek international before moving to Panathinaikos in May 2024.

A banner commemorating the full-back remains placed above the Cowshed at Stadium MK.