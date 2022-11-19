LiveBarnsley 3-1 MK Dons - Dons easily beaten at Oakwell
MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One
Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Poor Dons well-beaten by Barnsley to fall further adrift
Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons
View from the press box
FULL TIME: Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons
Not even close to being in it from the off. Barnsley didn’t need to be great to win that, Dons simply not at the races all afternoon
90 mins: Barnsley denied a penalty
Barnsley not given a stone-wall penalty. No idea what the ref has seen that I haven’t. Johnson with as obvious a foul as you’ll ever see.
80 mins: Two up top for Dons
Will Grigg comes on to replace Tennai Watson for the final 10 mins
78 mins: Cumming denies Cole
Cumming comes chasing, gets nowhere near it, ball comes back in as he recovers and somehow he keeps out Devante Cole’s effort.
Will Grigg is prepped to come on for the visitors.
68 mins: GOAL - Barnsley extend their lead
It’s been coming, Dons simply not at the races, the hosts now 3-1 up.
Play allowed to be waved on when Johnson upended someone in the build-up, but the ball makes it Kane on the edge of the box, he takes a low skidding effort which wrong-foots Cumming, who is rooted.
Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns comes on while the celebration continues, Louie Barry and Josh McEachran making way.
62 mins: Dons clinging on
MK Dons on the back-foot again, just as they were in the opening 15 minutes of the first-half. Just can’t piece together more than three passes.
50 mins: GOAL - Phillips with a free header
It could not have been easier for Adam Phillips to head Barnsley back into the lead. A cross in from the left-hand side had Dons on the back-foot, and Phillips was left completely unmarked in the centre of the six-yard box to head into the corner.
Barnsley lead 2-1
Second half
Barnsley restart the game for the second half, neither side make a change at the break