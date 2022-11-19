News you can trust since 1981

LiveBarnsley 3-1 MK Dons - Dons easily beaten at Oakwell

MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One

By The Newsroom
7 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One </p>

MK Dons are at Oakwell this afternoon to take on Barnsley in League One

Get the latest from the game

Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons - LIVE

Show new updates
Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:11

Read the report at full-time

Poor Dons well-beaten by Barnsley to fall further adrift

Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:10

View from the press box

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:04

FULL TIME: Barnsley 3-1 MK Dons

Not even close to being in it from the off. Barnsley didn’t need to be great to win that, Dons simply not at the races all afternoon

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 17:00

90 mins: Barnsley denied a penalty

Barnsley not given a stone-wall penalty. No idea what the ref has seen that I haven’t. Johnson with as obvious a foul as you’ll ever see.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:49

80 mins: Two up top for Dons

Will Grigg comes on to replace Tennai Watson for the final 10 mins

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:48

78 mins: Cumming denies Cole

Cumming comes chasing, gets nowhere near it, ball comes back in as he recovers and somehow he keeps out Devante Cole’s effort.

Will Grigg is prepped to come on for the visitors.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:38

68 mins: GOAL - Barnsley extend their lead

It’s been coming, Dons simply not at the races, the hosts now 3-1 up.

Play allowed to be waved on when Johnson upended someone in the build-up, but the ball makes it Kane on the edge of the box, he takes a low skidding effort which wrong-foots Cumming, who is rooted.

Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns comes on while the celebration continues, Louie Barry and Josh McEachran making way.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:31

62 mins: Dons clinging on

MK Dons on the back-foot again, just as they were in the opening 15 minutes of the first-half. Just can’t piece together more than three passes.

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:20

50 mins: GOAL - Phillips with a free header

It could not have been easier for Adam Phillips to head Barnsley back into the lead. A cross in from the left-hand side had Dons on the back-foot, and Phillips was left completely unmarked in the centre of the six-yard box to head into the corner.

Barnsley lead 2-1

Saturday, 19 November, 2022, 16:14

Second half

Barnsley restart the game for the second half, neither side make a change at the break

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
BarnsleyOakwellLeague One