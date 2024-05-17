Barnsley move closer to manager appointment after Williamson link

Mike Williamson

The Tykes looks set to appoint Daniel Stendel for a second spell at Oakwell

Barnsley appear to have cooled their interest in MK Dons boss Mike Williamson as they look set to appoint Daniel Stendel.

The Tykes, who took Dons’ Conor Grant on loan in the second-half of the season, sacked Neill Collins nearly a month ago prior to their League One play-off campaign against Bolton Wanderers.

But after failing to land Austrian target Dominik Thalhammer due to work permit issues, the Yorkshire side had to seek an alternative, of which Williamson was reportedly on the list.

In the interim, Barnsley have had former Dons loanee Martin Devaney taking charge, though they fell short against the Trotters and will continue in League One next term.

German Stendel looks set to return to Oakwell for a second spell in charge of the club, having led them to promotion to the Championship in 2018/19 but was sacked early in the following season.