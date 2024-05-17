O'Hora and Kemp to leave as Dons confirm departures

Warren O'Hora

MK Dons have announced their retained list for 2024/25

Warren O’Hora and Dan Kemp are amongst five players who will leave MK Dons this summer.

The club have confirmed their retained list for next season, and alongside the duo, Ethan Robson, Michael Kelly and Mo Eisa - who departed in January on loan to Exeter City - will all exit.

Daniel Harvie and Matt Dennis, who both had option years on their contracts, will remain at Stadium MK.

O’Hora was signed by Russell Martin in the summer of 2020, initially on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. Impressing during the first-half of the season, the Irishman was signed on a permanent basis in January 2021. Racking up 177 appearances for the club in his four seasons at the club, O’Hora would also skipper the side on numerous occasions, scoring 10 goals.

Kemp meanwhile joined in January 2022 from Leyton Orient, but his career at Stadium MK never reached the heights it did elsewhere. Struggling for first-team opportunities at MK1, Kemp became one of the hottest properties in League Two after stunning loan spells at Hartlepool United at the end of 2022/23, and Swindon Town at the start of this season. His performances at the County Ground earned him the Player of the Year accolade for the Robins, but on his return to Dons, scored just three times in his 19 appearances.

Ethan Robson was a popular signing when he returned to the club in the summer of 2022. After a successful loan spell the year before, his release from Blackpool was quickly pounced upon by Dons. After struggling in his first season back, Robson played a more regular part this term but struggled to lock down a first-team role, despite running in 34 appearances.

Michael Kelly

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly was initially signed as injury cover in September but by early January, was becoming the club’s first choice in goal. Following the departure of Craig MacGillivray on loan to Stevenage, and injury to Aston Villa loanee Filip Marschall, Kelly established himself between the posts and quickly became a popular figure amongst supporters. Dropped for the final play-off game at Stadium MK, Kelly made 20 appearances for the club, and saved two penalties.

Mo Eisa’s departure in January also confirmed his exit with 31 goals in 101 appearances.

The following First Team players are currently under contract with MK Dons for the 2024/25 campaign: Craig MacGillivray, Cameron Norman, Dean Lewington, Jack Tucker, MJ Williams, Alex Gilbey, Ellis Harrison, Nathan Harness, Joe Tomlinson, Conor Grant, Max Dean, Daniel Harvie, Stephen Wearne, Matthew Dennis, Darragh Burns, Dawson Devoy, Brooklyn Ilunga, Jonathan Leko, Ronnie Sandford, Callum Tripp, Charlie Waller, Joel Anker and Phoenix Scholtz

The following second year scholars have been offered professional contracts from July 1: Seb Stacey, Charlie Stirland, Albert Wood

The contracts of the following five First Team players are due to expire on June 30: Mo Eisa, Michael Kelly, Dan Kemp, Ethan Robson and Warren O’Hora