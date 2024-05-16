Lewington signs new deal to stay at MK Dons for another year

Dean Lewington

The skipper’s new contract has been confirmed

Dean Lewington will play into his 40s after his contract for next season was confirmed at MK Dons.

The Dons stalwart will celebrate his 40th birthday on Saturday, and will continue on his march towards 1,000 career appearances next term in League Two, with his career stats now sitting at 938.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this season, the skipper became the leading Football League appearance maker for a single club when he surpassed John Trollope’s record, and has 785 league outings for the club from MK1.

Read More The seven out of contract players MK Dons could lose for free in the summer