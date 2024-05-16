Lewington signs new deal to stay at MK Dons for another year
Dean Lewington will play into his 40s after his contract for next season was confirmed at MK Dons.
The Dons stalwart will celebrate his 40th birthday on Saturday, and will continue on his march towards 1,000 career appearances next term in League Two, with his career stats now sitting at 938.
Earlier this season, the skipper became the leading Football League appearance maker for a single club when he surpassed John Trollope’s record, and has 785 league outings for the club from MK1.
A few weeks ago, Lewington admitted his ‘light was burning out’ after a season which saw him play less football than any in his career, but felt there was still life in him yet.
With the confirmation of Lewington’s contract next season now in place, it leaves six out of contract at the end of the season - Michael Kelly, Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson and Dan Kemp, while the club has options on both Daniel Harvie and Matt Dennis.