The seven out of contract players MK Dons could lose for free in the summer

MK Dons could see as many as seven first team players leave the club this summer, with contracts running down.

Mike Williamson is set to lose a further six players from his squad too, with Jack Payne, Lewis Bate, Emre Tezgel, Anthony Stewart, Kyran Lofthouse and Filip Marschall all on loan.

Here is a reminder of who could depart Stadium MK at the end of the season.