Barnsley vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

Getting points on the board will be the order of the day on Saturday when MK Dons take on Barnsley.

Still in the bottom four, despite a recent upturn in performance, Liam Manning’s side will be eager to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat to Derby County when they head to Oakwell.

Michael Duff’s side sit eighth in League One after their relegation from the Championship last term and have three wins in a row heading into the game.

Form at home for the Tykes though has been patchy, winning four, drawing ones and losing three of their eight games at Oakwell, though Dons offer the same form away from home.

In the last trip back in September 2014, Dons ran out 5-3 winners but not after a late scare as the Tykes scored all three of their goals in the last 10 minutes. In eight meetings between the sides, Don have claimed three wins to Barnsley’s two, with three draws.

Dons will be without Daniel Harvie after the 25-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday against Derby County, while there remain question marks over Louie Barry after he suffered a head injury in the same game.

For Barnsley, Slobodan Tedic hurt his ankle on Saturday but played more than an hour after that so the Reds were hopeful he would be available for this next game. They are very low on strikers with James Norwood recovering from a glute problem, but he has an outside chance of playing on Saturday. Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell, Conor McCarthy, Luke Thomas are all long-term absentees.

Referee Andy Haines will take charge of the game. The official has overseen 14 matches this season, booking 38 and sending off two. Dons fans last saw him in the 4-1 win over Crewe Alexandra in October 2021. Conor Brown and Steven Plane will run the lines with Fourth Official Bradley Hall.

