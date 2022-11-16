Barry remains a doubt for Dons’ trip to Barnsley after head injury

Louie Barry remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Barnsley after the MK Dons attacker showed signs of a concussion.

The 19-year-old, on loan from Aston Villa, took a blow to the head just minutes after he scored a brilliant opening goal - his first for the club - against Derby County last weekend.

Taken off at the break, head coach Liam Manning confirmed Barry has to go through several steps and protocols before he can be allowed to play at Oakwell on Saturday.

“He's progressing well, ticking off the criteria from the concussion protocols,” he said. “He's heading in the right direction.

“We'll see, he's got some steps to go through first, it's still early in the week. He has some protocols still to go through before we can see if he's available.”

Daniel Harvie picked up his fifth booking of the season, and a knee injury, in the defeat to Derby County

One man definitely missing the trip is defender Daniel Harvie after the Scot picked up his fifth booking of the season on Saturday to earn himself a one-match ban.

The Scot also limped out of the defeat to Derby on Saturday after taking a blow to his knee early on in the game. Harvie battled on to the hour-mark before being replaced by Tennai Watson.

Having missed the early part of the season recovering from another knee injury, Harvie has been an almost ever-present in the side since his return, with Manning admitting the break comes at a good time for the 24-year-old.

“Dan trained with us today (Wednesday) for the first time after missing a few days,” Manning said. “It was a sore one, and should have been a free-kick but we won't talk about referees again... He's responded well.

