Barrow 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten once again
Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Barrow 2-1 MK Dons
And that’s that.
Another game, another defeat.
Stoppage time
Four minutes to be added on
88 mins: Barrow change
Whitfield replaced by Smith
86 mins: O'Reilly wide
Good work from O’Reilly on the right to work his way into some space, but his shot is always spinning wide
83 mins: Wide
A lot of chatter about that free-kick, but Spence shifts it and then takes aim but fires it wide
83 mins: Free-kick in dangerous range
Free kick for Barrow about 25 yards out, foul by O’Reilly
78 mins: Double sub
The two Villa loanees on the field now for Dons, O’Reilly and Patterson replace Lemonheigh-Evans and Williams
73 mins: Good chance
A great move from Dons there, Williams and Orsi combine, Lemonheigh-Evans’ touch though it too heavy and it goes out of play, he would’ve had a great chance to tap across.
Barrow make a change - Pressley is replaced by Acquah
66 mins: Offside
Ahhhh Dons have the ball in the net, Hogan heads in but he’s offside
64 mins: Should be level
Oh that should be 2-2. Crowley’s ball is brilliant for Gilbey to head onto the post, the rebound looks easy for Hogan but Gilbey dives in front of him and heads it wide.
Should be level.
Hendry comes off, Orsi on
61 mins: GOAL - Barrow take the lead
Dons just couldn’t get the ball away, Whitfield gets some space down the left and Kyle Cameron is left unmarked a couple of yards out to tap in
55 mins: Good start
Barrow have started this second-half well, showing more endeavour to get on the front foot than they did in the opening 45 minutes.
And it has shown as Dons have struggled to get out of their own half so far
53 mins: Save
Dons just cannot get the ball away, Barrow just hemming them in. The ball drops kindly for Pressley to turn and shoot, but Trueman does just about enough to put it behind for a corner
47 mins: Booked
Hendry into the book for a crunching challenge on Foley on half-way
Second-half
MK Dons restart the match, no changes for either side at the break
HALF-TIME: Barrow 1-1 MK Dons
An entertaining, if a bit scrappy, half of football here. Hogan’ opener immediately cancelled out by Kian Spence’s volley, but Dons have looked dangerous, capable of getting another at least.
Hogan has had a couple of chances, while Tomlinson and Crowley have emphatically missed the target with efforts from range.
Today's attendance
Attendance: 2,783 (136)
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on