Barrow 2-1 MK Dons - Dons beaten once again

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 11th Feb 2025, 18:18 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 21:36 BST
MK Dons are in League Two action this evening, taking on Barrow

Barrow vs MK Dons - LIVE

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:36 BST

FULL TIME: Barrow 2-1 MK Dons

And that’s that.

Another game, another defeat.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:32 BST

Stoppage time

Four minutes to be added on

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

88 mins: Barrow change

Whitfield replaced by Smith

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:28 BST

86 mins: O'Reilly wide

Good work from O’Reilly on the right to work his way into some space, but his shot is always spinning wide

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

83 mins: Wide

A lot of chatter about that free-kick, but Spence shifts it and then takes aim but fires it wide

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:24 BST

83 mins: Free-kick in dangerous range

Free kick for Barrow about 25 yards out, foul by O’Reilly

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:21 BST

78 mins: Double sub

The two Villa loanees on the field now for Dons, O’Reilly and Patterson replace Lemonheigh-Evans and Williams

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:15 BST

73 mins: Good chance

A great move from Dons there, Williams and Orsi combine, Lemonheigh-Evans’ touch though it too heavy and it goes out of play, he would’ve had a great chance to tap across.

Barrow make a change - Pressley is replaced by Acquah

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:07 BST

66 mins: Offside

Ahhhh Dons have the ball in the net, Hogan heads in but he’s offside

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:06 BSTUpdated 21:07 BST

64 mins: Should be level

Oh that should be 2-2. Crowley’s ball is brilliant for Gilbey to head onto the post, the rebound looks easy for Hogan but Gilbey dives in front of him and heads it wide.

Should be level.

Hendry comes off, Orsi on

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:04 BST

61 mins: GOAL - Barrow take the lead

Dons just couldn’t get the ball away, Whitfield gets some space down the left and Kyle Cameron is left unmarked a couple of yards out to tap in

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:57 BST

55 mins: Good start

Barrow have started this second-half well, showing more endeavour to get on the front foot than they did in the opening 45 minutes.

And it has shown as Dons have struggled to get out of their own half so far

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:55 BST

53 mins: Save

Dons just cannot get the ball away, Barrow just hemming them in. The ball drops kindly for Pressley to turn and shoot, but Trueman does just about enough to put it behind for a corner

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:48 BST

47 mins: Booked

Hendry into the book for a crunching challenge on Foley on half-way

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:46 BST

Second-half

MK Dons restart the match, no changes for either side at the break

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:32 BST

HALF-TIME: Barrow 1-1 MK Dons

An entertaining, if a bit scrappy, half of football here. Hogan’ opener immediately cancelled out by Kian Spence’s volley, but Dons have looked dangerous, capable of getting another at least.

Hogan has had a couple of chances, while Tomlinson and Crowley have emphatically missed the target with efforts from range.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:31 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 2,783 (136)

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:30 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

