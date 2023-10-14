Barrow strike twice in stoppage time to pile more misery on MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Barrow goals in stoppage time piled more misery on Graham Alexander and MK Dons as Barrow salvaged an unlikely 2-2 draw at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Max Dean's first-half brace appeared to be enough to end Dons' seven-match win-less run in League Two, leading 2-0 heading into stoppage time at the end of the game.

But Ben Whitfield swept home three minutes into six added on, before Emile Acquah's deflected strike sailed past Craig MacGillivray two minutes later to snatch a point, and sparking more boos and discontent from the home support.

Graham Alexander overhauled his side after last Saturday's disappointing defeat to Gillingham, making five changes to the starting line-up. With Daniel Harvie suspended and Anthony Stewart injured, Jack Tucker, Tommy Smith, Ethan Robson, Ellis Harrison and Max Dean all came into the side, with Warren O'Hora, Mo Eisa and Matt Dennis also out of the side. Jonathan Leko was out of the squad completely.

While his side had upped their possession stats and their statistical upper hand in recent games, the changes to the side and formation appeared to allow Barrow to gain the advantage in the opening ten minutes. But while critics have pointed out Dons' lack of cutting edge in front of goal, the hosts would open the scoring with their first meaningful attack.

Picked out on the edge of the box by Ethan Robson's deft pass, Max Dean had his back to goal but hit on the turn, picking out the bottom corner via deflection after 12 minutes, though keeper Paul Farman was furious, believing Alex Gilbey was stood offside ahead of him.

From there, Dons looked fairly content to absorb what the Bluebirds had to throw at them, with Craig MacGillivray the busier of the two keepers, but nothing really gave him or the Dons supporters much to worry about.

Clinical finishing would be the story of the first-half when Dons doubled their lead 10 minutes before the break. Gilbey would be at the heart of the move as he burst down the right flank, poking the ball into the six-yard box for Dean to prod goalwards, drawing a spectacular stop from Farman, only for Dean to nod in his second.

There were chances to make it 3-0 shortly before the break too, with Dean, MJ Williams and Ellis Harrison all seeing sight of goal in quick succession, the latter of which drawing another stunning stop from the Barrow keeper, albeit flagged offside.

It was more of the same in the second-half, with Barrow the team in the ascendancy without really causing much trouble to MacGillivray. He was called into action a couple of times though, tipping one strike over the bar before turning another around his post well.

And it seemed to be enough for the hosts to see the game out. Without really getting much attacking play of their own again, Harrison missed a glorious chance to put it to bed but missed the ball completely, while Gilbey and Dean both had wild chances go awry.

It looked to be enough though for the home side to see out the game, but in the third minute of six added on, Ben Whitfield made life uncomfortable when he pulled one back for the visitors.

And it felt almost inevitable when Emile Acquah capitalised on Jack Tucker's half-clearance, taking aim from the edge of the box, with a wicked deflection leaving MacGillivray wrong-footed as it sailed into the net to equalise.

Eight now without a win for Dons, they remain 16th in League Two.

Referee: Will Finnie

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Tucker, Smith, Tomlinson, Norman, Gilbey, Williams, Robson (Tripp 79), Payne (O'Hora 68), Harrison, Dean

Subs not used: Kelly, Eisa, Devoy, Dennis, Ilunga

Barrow AFC: Farman, Campbell, Canavan, Garner (Tiensia 46 (Worrall 53)), Newby, Gotts (Telford 67), Foley (White 78), Chester, Stephenson (Whitfield 46), Acquah, Feely

Subs not used: Lillis