Barry hopes he can replicate Kesler-Hayden’s impact in Dons loan move

New signing Louie Barry said he is hoping to produce similar fireworks as Aston Villa team-mate Kaine Kesler-Hayden produced last season after signing for MK Dons on loan.

The 19-year-old forward spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town and Swindon Town – the latter where he netted six goals in 14 League Two outings.

Kesler-Hayden left Swindon to join Dons in January via parent club Villa, and enjoyed a brilliant spell at Stadium MK as he established himself at right wing-back.

Barry, who was the first English player to be a part of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, said he sought the opinion of Kesler-Hayden before agreeing the switch this summer, and he said he hopes to have a similar impact.

He said: “I spoke with Kaine (Kesler Hayden) who was here last season – we had the same route. It worked well for Kaine and while that doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for me, it does paint a good picture for me as to what I can achieve.

“I spoke with the Gaffer and he sold it to me. I had a lot of interest this summer but this move really suits me so I went with my gut instinct and I’m really excited it’s all come together.

“I was very pleased with how things went with Swindon. I needed to do well there and the positive experiences help me come here with confidence and hopefully I can put that into my time here at MK Dons to help us push on.

