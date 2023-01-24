Bayliss’ late winner robs Dons as Shrewsbury escape with victory

Tom Bayliss scored an 89th minute winner for Shrewsbury Town to break the hearts of MK Dons at Stadium MK.

The substitute netted the only goal of the game at the verty death with only their second chance of the game on a night Dons dominated from the opening whistle, but ultimately came away with nothing.

In what was the best performance under Mark Jackson’s watch, the result sees Dons remain 19th but they deserved much more.

Following their 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, Mark Jackson kept faith with his side meaning Jonathan Leko was making his home debut, while Monday's signing Paris Maghoma replaced Max Dean, who signed for the club last Thursday, on the subs bench.

Vastly improved playing conditions at Stadium MK afforded Dons to put in their best 45 minutes of the Jackson era against Shrewsbury. The visitors had scored nine goals in their last two games prior to kick-off but aside from an ambitious effort to catch Jamie Cumming out inside the opening 30 seconds, they were limited to nothing.

At the other end though, Dons at last looked to have a bit of bite in the attacking third. Jonathan Leko built on his positive debut by being a constant threat, while Mo Eisa forced a good save from Marko Marosi midway through the first-half.

It just lacked a little of quality in the final pass for Jackson's side, but they looked by far the more dangerous of the sides at the interval.

And that control continued into the second-half too as Dons maintained their pressure on Shrewsbury, who appeared to have no answer in return. The hosts had more tempo, won second balls and looked the side in the ascendency.

The introduction of Matt Dennis gave Dons another lively outlet, with Leko the stand-out man on the pitch, looking dangerous every time he got on the ball.

Chances though were coming and going for Dons, with Eisa and Dennis both having efforts blocked, Harvie too fired wide before they were hit with a late hammer-blow.

Having only offered up a tame header into the arms of Jamie Cumming in the 83rd minute otherwise, substitute Tom Bayliss finished off Taylor Moore's counter-attack in the 89th minute to win it for Shrewsbury.

Referee: Alan Young

Attendance: 5,531

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Watson, McEachran (Maghoma 68), Johnson, Devoy (Smith 68), Leko (Burns 86), Eisa, Grigg (Dennis 61)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli , Grant, Lawrence

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi, Leahy, Pennington, Moore, Winchester, Phillips (Bennett 73), Street (Bayliss 46), Dunkley, Saydee (Bowman 80), Shipley, Flanagan

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Pyke, Bloxham, Barlow