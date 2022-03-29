Being boring might be best for Dons in the final month of the season

Chris Hogg and Liam Manning discuss tactics on the sidelines. The pair have both admitted to trying to keep MK Dons grounded amidst their excellent run of form since the turn of the year

While the prospect of automatic promotion is whetting the appetite of everyone associated with MK Dons at the moment, Chris Hogg says being ‘boring’ is the best way of approaching the final seven games of the season.

With Rotherham in the Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon, Dons could jump above the long-standing League One leaders by the time they are next in action in the division, with Manning’s side taking on Shrewsbury on Saturday, and Crewe three days later.

Taking a top-two spot, albeit having played twice more than both Rotherham and Wigan Athletic, could be a huge psychological boost for Dons in the run-in, but assistant head coach Hogg said the league table only matters when the season is over, and felt the staff being ‘boring’ and only looking at the next game will pay dividends.

“We're all really boring, we only really focus on what's coming next, and that's Shrewsbury, the next challenge to overcome,” he said. “We just look at who's next and what we've got to do to win that game.

“I have always been like that, never looking too far ahead. Obviously we have plans and markers and targets. You have to enjoy the day, enjoy the moment and where it leads you. I never looked at it until the final 10 games, and it’s the same this year.

“We've got a group of young gentlemen who are grounded and humble. They just get on with stuff.

“It matters where you finish, not where you are at certain points in a season.”

Read More More praise for Parrott from Irish and Dons team-mate Coventry

After the long an busy run since the turn of the year, which has seen Dons play 18 times in 77 days, the players were given a breather last weekend after their game against Crewe Alexandra was postponed due to international duties.

Hogg confirmed the players were given time off to rest and recharge ahead of the final month of the season and returned to training this week fully focussed on the job at hand.

He said: “It was nice to get a breather, it was good for the group to have a rest, refresh and recharge. They came back in on Monday, they look keen to go again. It was good to see them, to share a few jokes with them all again too.

“It's a relentless season, with 46 games and cup competitions as well, so we have to find coping mechanisms to deal with it.

“You want to stay in a rhythm and keep the boys in a really good place, but on the flip side, it was time for us to have a break. We'll now get going for the final seven games.”