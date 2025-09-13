Big injury blow for Dons as Sanders and Wilson set to miss foreseeable future

MK Dons’ injury troubles have gotten worse over the course of the week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full-back Kane Wilson is not expected to play for MK Dons again until 2026 after he suffered a knee injury in his debut last week against Grimsby Town.

The 25-year-old had only been at the club six days before suffering the injury in the 3-2 defeat to the Mariners at Stadium MK. After being sent for scans this week, it was confirmed he will be out for the foreseeable future, with Paul Warne not expecting the former Derby County man back before the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already without Gethin Jones and Joe Tomlinson, both defenders on the treatment bench for lengthy spells, Warne’s injury woes were exacerbated by both Jack Sanders and Scott Hogan both suffering injuries too.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Chesterfield on Saturday, where the trio were notable absentees, Warne confirmed their status.

He said@ “Kane has unfortunately damaged his knee in a challenge early in the game against Grimsby, so he’s going to be out for a long period. I don’t think we’ll see him before January. It’s a massive blow, I know how good he is. It’s a double whammy because I got him in to cover for Gethin, who is still a good six week away.

“Jack felt his leg, had a scan and he has done his calf so he’ll be out for five or six weeks as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Scotty Hogan has damaged his knee last week as well, he’s out for a few weeks and I’ve lost Mellish to a sending off as well.

“I like a bit of adversity, I like it when you’re up against it, I like to see the character of the lads, and we saw it.”