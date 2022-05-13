Boateng confirms departure from MK Dons after ‘rollercoaster’ stint

Hiram Boateng scored four goals last season for MK Dons, including this one against Wycombe Wanderers in the Papa John’s Trophy. His career at the club looked to be over until Russell Martin’s departure.

Hiram Boateng has confirmed he is leaving MK Dons after three seasons with the club.

The 26-year-old was signed by Paul Tisdale following the club’s promotion back to League One in the summer of 2019. But after Russell Martin took over in November following Tisdale’s sacking, Boateng found first team opportunities dried up, and he was loaned out the following season to League Two side Cambridge United.

A brilliant spell at the Abbey Stadium though, where he spent the first half of the season playing alongside Harry Darling prior to his move to Stadium MK, Boateng celebrated promotion to League One with the U’s, but his future back at Dons remained unclear.

Not offered a squad number by Martin on his return, the manager’s sudden departure to Swansea City afforded Boateng a second chance at the club by Dean Lewington, and he took it with both hands, netting a late goal away at Bolton on the opening day of the season.

He followed it up with three more goals during the campaign, making 37 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Confirming his departure on Instagram with the expiry of his contract, Boateng wrote: “Signing out on season 21/22 and what’s been a rollercoaster of a 3 years with @mkdonsfc to say the least.

“Gutted to have just fallen short of achieving promotion but I’ve met some great people and wish the club the best of luck in the future.”

In total, Boateng made 65 appearances for Dons, scoring five goals.