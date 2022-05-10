Former Dons loanee Robson released by Blackpool

Ethan Robson scored the only goal of the game when Dons beat Portsmouth at Stadium MK. The reverse fixture at Fratton Park would be his last in a Dons shirt before he was recalled by Blackpool

Ethan Robson has been released by Blackpool.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent the first half of the season on loan at MK Dons, where he racked up 23 appearances and a goal for Liam Manning’s squad.

But after being recalled by the Tangerines in January as a result of their central midfield injury crisis, he was played just twice.