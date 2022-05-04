No decision on Robson return until Dons’ fate next season is decided

Ethan Robson made 23 appearances for MK Dons in the first half of the season before being recalled by Blackpool in January. He was at the MK Dons Awards on Sunday night.

The decision to sign Blackpool midfielder Ethan Robson, or indeed any of MK Dons transfer targets will need to wait until their fate is known for next season.

Robson was spotted at the MK Dons Awards on Sunday, despite seeing his loan spell cut short by the Tangerines in January. Back at Bloomfield Road since his return, the 25-year-old has only played twice since. He is understood to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Dons head coach Liam Manning admitted Robson was not the only former player to have been invited to the Awards, with the invite handed out to all of the players who left in January for having played a part in the season.

Though the capture of Robson would be a popular one certainly amongst the Dons supporters, Manning admitted the divisions the club plays in next season will dictate the transfer list they will seek talent from this summer.

“There is a lot of work going on, recruitment-wise, but until it’s clear where we’re at, we cannot really move on anything,” Manning said.

“(Ethan) did really well, and is a really good guy, he's a terific character. I know some of the guys have stayed in regular touch with him as well.

“We offered the opportunity to all the players who were here in the first half of the season to come back and be a part of the awards because ultimately they played a big part in getting us where we are.”