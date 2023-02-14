Bolton Wanderers vs MK Dons - form, odds and stats

MK Dons’ begin their run of playing three of the top four tonight when they take on Bolton Wanderers tonight.

Ian Evatt’s side sit fourth in League One after going on a brilliant streak, losing just once in the last two months, and conceding just three goals in 14 matches.

Dons head to Greater Manchester eager to pick up points to ease their relegation fears, but need to look back to October 29 for Bolton’s last league defeat at home. And Bolton are heading into the game off the back of four straight wins, including a 5-0 thrashing of Peterborough United last time out.

Bolton were 2-0 winners over Dons when the sides met at Stadium MK back in September, with Dion Charles’ penalty opening the scoring in the first-half before Gethin Jones’ strike wrapped it up on the hour mark.

The last game at the University of Bolton Stadium was a cracker though, with the sides sharing a 3-3 draw on the opening day of last season, most memorable for Hiram Boateng’s comeback goal and Alex Baptise’s stoppage time equaliser for the hosts.

In nine meetings between the sides, both have three wins, with three draws.

Dons will be without Warren O’Hora, Dean Lewington, Anthony Stewart, Ethan Robson and Josh Kayode for the game, while Nathan Holland is closing in on a return to fitness after a month out.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Jack Iredale, George Johnston, Dan Nlundulu and MJ Williams are sidelined for the Trotters, with Conor Bradley serving the second of a two-match suspension.

Marc Edwards wil referee tonight’s game. In 17 games this season, he has handed our 56 yellow cards and two reds, awarding six penalties along the way. His last Dons game was the brilliant 2-1 win over Rotherham at the New York Stadium last season, when he sent off Daniel Harvie and awarded a penalty to the Millers. Richard Woodward and Anthony Moore will run the lines with Fourth Official Jake Topp.

