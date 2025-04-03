Boss Gladwin bored of telling the 'same old story' after another MK Dons defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Interim head coach Ben Gladwin spoke after Wednesday night’s defeat to Notts County

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s the same old story, it’s boring for me to drone on about it,” said MK Dons boss Ben Gladwin after another hugely disappointing night as they were thumped 3-0 by Notts County on Wednesday.

Despite a solid enough first-half, which ended goal-less at Meadow Lane, Dons’ typical second-half collapse began just a couple of minutes after the restart when David McGoldrick rattled home a stunning strike, despite hints of offside to give the Magpies the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Tsaroulla caught Joe Tomlinson ball-watching seven minutes later to thrash in the second, before a stunning Will Jarvis strike completed the round with 16 minutes to go.

Gladwin said: “The first-half looked pretty much how we wanted them to, I thought the boys were brilliant in a tough place, against a team at the top end of the table for a reason.

“We suffered together a lot in the first-half, we were there for each other, and there was a lot of positive stuff to build on for the second-half.

“But the second-half was just nowhere near it. Everyone is well aware of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goal is disappointing in terms of the timing and the manner of it. McGoldrick is a top player at this level. We have to put him under more pressure, and there are certain things in the build-up as well. But all three goals were so preventable.

“The boys are where you expect them to be in the dressing room at the moment, so we have to try and pick them up to go again on Saturday. We have to try and take the positives, even though there are a lot of negatives.”