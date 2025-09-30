Boss Healy fumes after MK Dons Women go out of League Cup to young Spurs

The head coach did not hold back after MK Dons Women’s League Cup exit

Some of the MK Dons Women’s team let themselves down after going behind against Tottenham Hotspur U21s on Sunday according to head coach Stephen Healy after the 3-1 defeat at Stadium MK.

Healy was critical as they conceded twice in three minutes at the end of the first-half, first when Cruz Fuller-Fagan barged her way into the box to fire home on 39 minutes, before an own goal shortly afterwards doubled Spurs’ advantage heading in at the break.

That drop in mentality frustrated the manager, who felt his side let themselves down after conceding, leaving themselves a mountain to climb in the second-half.

Though Molly Lemon gave Dons a late lifeline to get back into the game with six minutes to go, Mia Endacott would nip any hopes of a comeback in the bud barely a minute later to wrap up the result for the North London side, sending Dons out of the FA Women's National League Cup.

Speaking afterwards, Healy spoke of his frustration, saying some of the players let themselves down after going behind.

He said: “In the first-half, I think we started relatively brightly, but as soon as the goal was conceded, some individuals and characters weren’t good enough. We were poor after that and we never really recovered. We had to fight to get back into the game.

“Spurs have had a tough campaign too, they’ve had something to fight for and when they were 2-0 up, they had something to hold onto. They defended the box resolutely but ultimately we haven’t created enough chances.

“They’re knocking on the door, but we have to prepare ourselves to take on Luton again next week.”